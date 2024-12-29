Public Works Ministry Starts Road Overhauling Across Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan announced on Sunday the start of radical maintenance works for roads in the six governorates through 18 major practices.

The aforementioned step is within the new maintenance contracts for highway and internal road works.

In a press statement, Al-Mashaan affirmed the rapid completion of maintenance works according to the approved technical specifications and commitment to the scheduled timetable, explaining that this comes under the directives of the Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, within the framework of the government's keenness to improve infrastructure

Maintenance works will start in the most affected areas down to the least, with supervision, oversight and follow-up by the ministry's teams, she added.

Al-Mashaan stressed the need for residents of the areas covered by maintenance works to cooperate with the concerned authorities, indicating that some roads will be temporarily closed as a result. (end)

