Kuwait FM Receives US Rep.
12/29/2024 10:04:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Sunday visiting member of the Foreign Affairs Committee member of the US House of Representatives Cory Mills.
During the meeting, long-standing, historic and friendly relations between Kuwait and the United States, as well as progress made in various fields, were discussed.
They also conversed over the strong ties between the governments and peoples of both countries, regional and international issues, and areas of cooperation aimed at enhancing shared interests for the benefit of both nations, noted a ministry statement. (end)
