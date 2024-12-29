Viamar Health: Redefining Eating Disorder Recovery Through Holistic Healing

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





West Palm Beach, FL, 29th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Michelle Klinedinst, the founder of ViaMar Health, has been featured in an exclusive interview, shedding light on her journey as a leader in the field of eating disorder treatment. Her unwavering dedication to providing compassionate, holistic care has made ViaMar Health a trusted name for individuals and families navigating the challenges of eating disorders.

The interview explores Michelle's inspiration for establishing ViaMar Health, which she describes as“a deep calling” sparked by the unmet need for comprehensive eating disorder care in West Palm Beach. Drawing from her Puerto Rican heritage and her love of the ocean, she created a space where recovery is not just possible but transformative.“The ocean symbolizes so much-its beauty and unpredictability reflect the complexity of healing. That's the heart of ViaMar Health's mission,” she explains.

Holistic care, mindfulness, and family involvement form the foundation of ViaMar Health's approach. Michelle emphasizes that eating disorders are multifaceted and require addressing not just the symptoms but the emotional, physical, and spiritual aspects of the individual. Mindfulness practices, including body scans, meditation, and mindful eating, help patients reconnect with themselves in a non-judgmental way, fostering a sense of self-awareness and compassion.

Family involvement, another cornerstone of ViaMar Health's philosophy, came from Michelle's recognition that recovery extends beyond the individual.“Healing doesn't happen in isolation,” she notes.“By integrating family therapy and education into our programs, we've seen remarkable transformations-not just in patients but in their relationships.”

In discussing the challenges of building ViaMar Health, Michelle reflects on the importance of trust and adaptability. Early hurdles, such as recognizing the critical role of family involvement, were turned into opportunities to strengthen the center's offerings. Today, ViaMar Health is celebrated for its patient-centered approach, guided by empathy, expertise, and accountability.

Michelle's leadership is rooted in mindfulness and gratitude. She finds inspiration in the ocean, her team, and the courage of the patients she serves.“Recovery is a rollercoaster, but witnessing someone rediscover joy and rebuild their life makes every challenge worthwhile,” she shares.

As for the future, Michelle envisions expanding ViaMar Health's impact through new therapies, stronger community partnerships, and continued advocacy to break the stigma surrounding eating disorders. Her mission is clear: to create lasting, meaningful change for patients and the broader conversation on mental health.

About ViaMar Health

ViaMar Health, located in West Palm Beach, Florida, specializes in eating disorder treatment with a focus on holistic healing. By combining evidence-based therapies, mindfulness practices, and family involvement, ViaMar Health empowers individuals and families to achieve long-lasting recovery and a renewed sense of hope.

To read the full interview, click here .

