Iran exports USD4.4B worth of non-oil commodities to Türkiye in 8 months

(MENAFN) Iran exported USD4.4 billion worth of non-oil commodities to Türkiye during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to November 20), according to Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Türkiye ranked as Iran’s fourth-largest export destination during this period. On the other hand, Türkiye exported goods valued at USD7.8 billion to Iran, making it Iran’s third-largest source of imports.



Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Mohammad Atabak has highlighted the need for a preferential trade agreement and the removal of tariff barriers to expand trade between the two nations. In a meeting on December 13 with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his delegation, Atabak emphasized that the trade potential between Tehran and Ankara far exceeds the current level of exchanges. He also underscored the importance of implementing existing agreements and reviving preferential trade frameworks to lay a solid foundation for enhanced bilateral trade.



Atabak further stressed that Iran and Türkiye’s economic relations are deeply rooted in their shared cultural and historical ties, which should translate into higher trade volumes. He urged for stronger cooperation and more streamlined interactions to tap into the full potential of these relations.



The Iranian minister expressed optimism about progress under the joint cooperation framework between the two nations. He highlighted the importance of the initial phase of collaboration within the framework of the Joint Economic Committee, noting that it would significantly boost trade relations and open new avenues for economic partnerships between the two capitals.

