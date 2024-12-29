Another Baltic Sea Estlink 2 cable bafflingly breaks

(MENAFN) Finnish authorities are investigating the cause of an outage in the Estlink 2 undersea power cable that connects Finland and Estonia, Prime Petteri Orpo announced. The outage was detected on Wednesday, but Finland's power supply remains unaffected. The cable’s operator, Fingrid, will begin inspections to determine the cause of the disruption, with several possibilities being explored, including sabotage and technical failure. At least two vessels were reported near the cable during the incident. Estonian authorities assured that the country’s electricity supply would continue, with backup capacities available from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.



This incident follows similar disruptions to undersea cables in the region, including the C-Lion1 cable linking Germany and Finland, and the BCS East-West Interlink between Sweden and Lithuania. Previous disruptions near the Nord Stream pipelines have raised suspicions of sabotage, with no party claiming responsibility, although theories have circulated involving Ukraine, the US, and the UK.

