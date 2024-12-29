Soccer Games For Sunday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, December 29, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League , Serie A, Liga Portugal, and the Indian Super League. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Serie A
08:30 AM: Udinese vs Torino – Disney+
11:00 AM: Napoli vs Venezia – ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:00 PM: Juventus vs Fiorentina – ESPN and Disney+
4:45 PM: Milan vs Roma – ESPN and Disney+
Premier League
11:30 AM: Leicester City vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM: Tottenham vs Wolverhampton – Disney+
12:00 PM: Crystal Palace vs Southampton – Disney+
12:00 PM: Everton vs Nottingham Forest – Disney+
12:00 PM: Fulham vs Bournemouth – Disney+
2:15 PM: West Ham vs Liverpool – Disney+
Championship
09:30 AM: Sheffield United vs West Bromwich – Disney+
12:00 PM: Stoke City vs Sunderland – ESPN 3 and Disney+
2:45 PM: Derby County vs Leeds United – ESPN 4 and Disney+
5:00 PM: Middlesbrough vs Burnley – Disney+
Liga Portugal
12:30 PM: Farense vs Vitória de Guimarães – Disney+
3:00 PM: Braga vs Casa Pia – Disney+
5:30 PM: Sporting vs Benfica – Disney+
Scottish Premiership
12:00 PM: Motherwell vs Rangers – Disney+
2:15 PM: Dundee United vs Aberdeen – Disney+
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters – OneFootball
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
