عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Soccer Games For Sunday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


12/29/2024 5:00:32 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Sunday, December 29, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League , Serie A, Liga Portugal, and the Indian Super League. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Serie A


  • 08:30 AM: Udinese vs Torino – Disney+
  • 11:00 AM: Napoli vs Venezia – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM: Juventus vs Fiorentina – ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM: Milan vs Roma – ESPN and Disney+


Premier League

  • 11:30 AM: Leicester City vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Tottenham vs Wolverhampton – Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Crystal Palace vs Southampton – Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Everton vs Nottingham Forest – Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Fulham vs Bournemouth – Disney+
  • 2:15 PM: West Ham vs Liverpool – Disney+

Championship

  • 09:30 AM: Sheffield United vs West Bromwich – Disney+
  • 12:00 PM: Stoke City vs Sunderland – ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 2:45 PM: Derby County vs Leeds United – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 5:00 PM: Middlesbrough vs Burnley – Disney+

Liga Portugal

  • 12:30 PM: Farense vs Vitória de Guimarães – Disney+
  • 3:00 PM: Braga vs Casa Pia – Disney+
  • 5:30 PM: Sporting vs Benfica – Disney+

Scottish Premiership

  • 12:00 PM: Motherwell vs Rangers – Disney+
  • 2:15 PM: Dundee United vs Aberdeen – Disney+

Indian Super League

  • 11:00 AM: Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters – OneFootball

This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!

Soccer Games for Sunday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

MENAFN29122024007421016031ID1109039015


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search