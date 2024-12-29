(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a daring move to capitalize on Argentina's growing luxury market, Grupo Mirgor and Meliá Hotels International are joining forces to construct a five-star hotel in Ushuaia, the world's southernmost city.



Set to open in 2028, this $50 million project under the Gran Meliá brand aims to redefine high-end in Patagonia. The 200-room hotel will feature two restaurants, bars, an 800-person auditorium, pools, a spa, and a center.



It's designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers, with a focus on corporate and cultural tourism. The project is expected to create 200 jobs and stimulate local supplier networks. This development comes at a crucial time for Argentina's tourism industry.



Despite economic uncertainties, the country's diverse attractions continue to draw international visitors. The luxury tourism market is projected to grow 7.6% annually until 2030, and this new hotel positions Ushuaia to capture a significant share of this expanding sector.



Meliá Hotels International, already operating four properties in Argentina, sees this as a strategic expansion. The company's Chairman and CEO, Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, cites "great potential" for luxury brands in the country.







This sentiment is echoed by the local government, with Tierra del Fuego's Governor emphasizing the importance of private sector investment in boosting tourism.



The project faces competition from existing high-end properties like the Arakur Ushuaia Resort & Spa. However, its unique offering as part of a global luxury brand could give it an edge in attracting discerning travelers.

Luxury Hotel Project Boosts Tourism in Argentina's Southernmost City

As Argentina's high-end hotel pipeline has been shrinking, this investment signals renewed confidence in the country's long-term tourism potential. It also highlights a trend of international hotel chains expanding their presence in the region, with Hilton and Wyndham also planning new openings.



This development is more than just a new hotel; it's a bet on the future of luxury tourism in one of the world's most remote and captivating destinations.



As travelers increasingly seek exclusive experiences, Ushuaia's new Gran Meliá hotel could become a gateway to the untamed beauty of Patagonia and Antarctica.



Luxury Hotel Project Boosts Tourism in Argentina's Southernmost City

MENAFN29122024007421016031ID1109039014