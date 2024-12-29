Chinese man sentences to suspended death after crashing into crowds outside school

(MENAFN) A man who crashed his car into crowds outside a southern Chinese primary school last month, injuring over two dozen people, has been given a suspended death sentence by a Chinese court. This is one of several violent incidents that have recently rocked the nation and forced authorities to increase security.



According to state news agency Xinhua on Monday, a court in Changde city, Hunan province, condemned the driver, Huang Wen, to death with a two-year reprieve.



The reprieve allows Huang's sentence to be commuted to life in prison under Chinese law, contingent on his actions during the two-year term.



On the morning of November 19, Huang injured 30 persons, including 18 pupils, and was detained on the spot, the court said.



According to the court, Huang attacked to express his annoyance following disagreements with family members and losses on investments.



