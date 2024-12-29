LEONARDO WITH THE VESPUCCI WORLD TOUR AND THE VILLAGGIO ITALIA TO STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP TIES WITH THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

(MENAFN- Leonardo ) Abu Dhabi, UAE - 27/12¬/2024 – Leonardo, the international industrial group operating in the Aerospace, Defence, and Security sectors, continues its support for the Villaggio Italia and the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour, which will bring the Italian Navy’s training ship at Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi, from December 27 to 31. With its multi-domain technologies deployed on over a thousand vessels across seventy Navies, including the 45 units of the UAE Navy, Leonardo is a leading player in the international naval sector and accompanies Amerigo Vespucci – “the most beautiful ship in the world” – on its journey westward.



“The naval partnership is just one of the significant collaborations that Leonardo has fostered with the Emirati institutions over nearly fifty years,” said Fabio Frenguelli, Leonardo’s General Manager in the UAE. “These collaborations span both civil and defence sectors. More than 100 Leonardo helicopters are involved daily in institutional transport, supporting the energy industry, operating emergency medical transport, and search and rescue missions. Leonardo established one of the main logistic centres for helicopter maintenance in the UAE in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation. Our goal is to further strengthen the strategic ties with the UAE and expand cooperation with companies and institutions in new areas, both industrially and technologically, as well as in the development of qualified skills.”.



Leonardo’s ability to manage the entire value chain in the space sector – from satellite manufacturing and orbital infrastructure to the production of high-tech equipment and sensors, satellite services management, and propulsion and launch systems – makes the company a privileged partner for new initiatives, including the capabilities related to Space Situational Awareness.



In cybersecurity, Leonardo provides solutions that ensure the resilience of digital infrastructures against cyberattacks, cyber intelligence, threat monitoring, and response capabilities. The company's commitment to cybersecurity, from the design phase onward, enhances the resilience of IT and physical infrastructures, communication systems, and mobility, which are fundamental to the economic and cultural development of nations.



The Amerigo Vespucci World Tour and the Villaggio Italia showcase Italy’s excellence in a wide array of sectors at major ports worldwide, helping to enhance the country’s cultural and industrial heritage. Among these, high technology applied to defence and security stands out as one of the most critical sectors, as it plays a fundamental role in ensuring sustainable development and the freedom of communities and nations. For this reason, Leonardo's teams work daily to develop innovative technologies that meet current needs and anticipate future ones. These technologies include artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and strategic information management. All these elements allow Leonardo to support the digital transformation of its customers globally, ensuring continuous progress in defence and global security.







