12/29/2024 3:14:43 AM
(MENAFN) Thousands of Georgian demonstrators have made a human chain in the capital, Tbilisi, before a Political confrontation as the new leader gets ready to be sworn in.
The inauguration of a new leader- previous Manchester City footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is seen as an friend of the ruling Georgian Dream party - is owing on Sunday.
But the recent chief of state, Salome Zourabichvili, is pointing to step down, saying his election as illegal.
Georgian Dream, which has been in action for 12 years, won parliamentary elections in October, but the win was bogged down by accusations of fraud and there have since been demonstrators.
The four major opposition groups have dismissed Kavelashvili and boycotted parliament.
It is as yet unknown how the stand-off will be solved.
Demonstrators, having Georgian and EU flags, made a human chain that covered kilometres on Saturday.
"I am out in the street together with my whole family trying somehow to tear out this small country out of the claws of the Russian empire," one protester said to the Associated news agency.
