conflicts on Pakistani-Afghan border causes 5 deaths, 3 injures

(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and three in a border clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to local reports on Saturday.



The Afghan Defense confirmed the clash in a statement posted on X, claiming that its forces conducted inside Pakistani territory targeting "miscreants' hideouts."



"Several points beyond the ‘assumptive lines’ (Afghanistan-Pakistan border) where the attacks in Afghanistan were organized and coordinated from wicked elements’ hideaways, centers, and supporters were targeted in retaliation from the southern side of the country," the ministry said.



However, the ministry did not explain "miscreants" or provide additional information about the casualties and locations targeted within Pakistani territory.



According to Kabul-based local Tolo News, Pakistani forces fired a mortar shell in the Dand-e-Patan district of Paktia province, killing at least five people and injuring three.



Following clashes, approximately 1,000 people fled to the neighboring Alisher district of Khost province.



However, the Pakistani army has yet to confirm any clashes with Afghan forces.

