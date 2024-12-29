Death rate from plane crash in South Korea climbs to 96

(MENAFN) At least 96 people were confirmed dead in a tragic plane crash at South Korea's Musan International Airport, according to reports on Sunday. The incident involved a Jeju Air flight that was carrying 181 passengers and six crew members. The plane reportedly experienced issues with its landing gear during the approach, and as a result, it caught fire after landing. The crash occurred around 9:07 a.m. local time in Muan county, located 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.



The aircraft, which was returning from Bangkok, veered off the runway, colliding with a fence before slamming into a wall, resulting in a fiery explosion. Local media footage showed the plane skidding down the runway, engulfed in flames and scattered debris. In the aftermath, rescue teams found one passenger and one crew member alive in the tail section of the plane. However, authorities warned that the number of casualties was likely to increase as rescue efforts continued.



The majority of the passengers on board were South Koreans, with two Thai nationals also on the flight. Airport officials stated that their primary focus was on rescuing survivors who were trapped in the wreckage. South Korea's acting President, Choi Sung-mok, ordered "all-out rescue efforts" in response to the tragedy. Choi, who is serving as interim leader amid a political crisis in the country, convened an emergency meeting to manage the crisis and oversee the response to the disaster.



Jeju Air, the airline operating the flight, confirmed the crash and stated that it was investigating the incident. Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the crash, though the landing gear issue is believed to have contributed to the tragedy. The crash has shocked the nation, and rescue operations continue as the search for survivors and the recovery of bodies proceed.

