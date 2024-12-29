Plane crash at South Korea's Musan Airport claims at least 85 lives

(MENAFN) At least 85 people have died in a devastating plane crash at Musan International Airport in South Korea, according to media reports on Sunday.



The Jeju Air flight, carrying 181 people, including six crew members, caught fire during its landing at 9:07 AM local time in Muan county, located 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of Seoul. Yonhap News Agency reported that the aircraft experienced landing gear issues before veering off the runway, colliding with a fence, and crashing into a wall, triggering a fiery explosion.



The twin-engine plane, returning from Bangkok, was engulfed in flames as it skidded down the runway. Footage shared by local media showed the aircraft in flames, surrounded by scattered debris.



Rescue teams discovered a passenger and a crew member alive in the tail section, but officials warned that the death toll could rise as efforts to extract survivors continue. The majority of passengers were South Koreans, with two Thai nationals onboard.



Authorities are prioritizing the rescue of those trapped in the wreckage. Acting President Choi Sung-mok has ordered "all-out rescue efforts" and convened an emergency meeting to coordinate the response to the tragedy.



Jeju Air issued a statement saying it was "checking reports of the accident."



This crash, one of the deadliest aviation incidents in South Korea in recent history, has prompted investigations into the cause, with authorities working to determine the exact sequence of events. The initial fire has been extinguished.

