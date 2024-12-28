Arab League Condemns Israeli Occupation's Burning Of Kamal Adwan Hospital
Date
12/28/2024 7:09:34 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit strongly condemned on Saturday the Israeli occupation's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip.
In a press statement, Abul-Gheit said that the Israeli Occupation war crimes in Gaza will not be forgotten and that the international silence towards these crime is a stain on the world conscience.
Targeting the hospital and its personnel and besieging it for weeks is an unprecedented insistence on dehumanization Gazans, he stressed.
He added that the war on Gaza, after 450 days, has reached its ugliest stages with children dying of freezing and medical personnel dying of burning.
The global silence towards the Israeli occupation crimes will lead to the collapse of the international humanitarian law system after this blatant failure to protect civilians from killing and torture. (end)
mfm
MENAFN28122024000071011013ID1109038105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.