Arab League Condemns Israeli Occupation's Burning Of Kamal Adwan Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit strongly condemned on Saturday the Israeli occupation's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Abul-Gheit said that the Israeli war crimes in Gaza will not be forgotten and that the international silence towards these crime is a stain on the world conscience.

Targeting the hospital and its personnel and besieging it for weeks is an unprecedented insistence on dehumanization Gazans, he stressed.

He added that the war on Gaza, after 450 days, has reached its ugliest stages with children dying of freezing and medical personnel dying of burning.

The global silence towards the Israeli occupation crimes will lead to the collapse of the international humanitarian law system after this blatant failure to protect civilians from killing and torture. (end)

