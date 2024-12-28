International Business Week (IBW) Global Summit 2025 In Abu Dhabi: Going Global - Gulf To The Globe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IBW Global Summit 2025

- Vineet C. Nambiar, International Director IBW

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Business Week (IBW) is glad to announce the IBW Global Summit 2025, which will take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from January 14 to 17, 2025. The summit is supported by Department of Culture & Tourism(DCT), an Abu Dhabi ,UAE Govt Agency.

Under the theme“Going Global – Gulf to the Globe”, the summit will serve as a catalyst for hundreds of new initiatives, joint ventures, and scale-ups, connecting the Gulf's burgeoning economic landscape with international markets. A highlight of this year's event will be the launch of the IBW Changemakers 2025 initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Vineet C. Nambiar, Director of IBW, highlighted the transformative potential of the summit:“The IBW Global Summit 2025 is more than an event; it's a launchpad for scaling, going global & collaboration.” We are excited to see the Gulf region's vision of economic diversification come to life through hundreds of groundbreaking initiatives and global partnerships.”

Keith Loo, Chairman and CEO of Bradbury Investments will deliver the keynote address focusing on leveraging international opportunities primarily in Asia in 2025 at the Special Gala. Many business leaders from many various pivotal organizations like ADAFZA, Hong Kong Middle East Chamber and more will also be attendance. A Special Fashion show by celebrates Hong Kong fashion designer Vincy Wong will also be among the highlights of this summit.

A Platform for Transformation and Growth

The IBW Global Summit 2025 builds on its legacy of hosting 25+ forums across global regions such as ASEAN, South Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Greater China. This year's event on Yas Island will feature three days of strategic networking, innovation workshops, and collaborative opportunities, positioning Abu Dhabi as the nexus of global business innovation.

Introducing IBW Changemakers 2025

The IBW Changemakers 2025 initiative is designed to foster grassroots entrepreneurial change and empower future global leaders. A centerpiece of this program is the Youthpreneur Training Program, curated and executed by successful entrepreneurs and investors. This unique program equips young innovators with the skills, knowledge, and mentorship needed to lead transformative change in their communities and beyond.

For more information on the summit's agenda, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit:



VC

Maverick Global Innovations, Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.