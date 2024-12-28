Security Forces Repel TTP Incursion From Afghan Checkposts, Inflicting Heavy Losses

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who allegedly used Afghan checkposts to cross into Pakistan. The militants suffered significant losses during the counter-operation.

According to security sources, a group of 20 to 25 TTP fighters attempted to infiltrate through Kurram and North Waziristan, leveraging checkposts under Afghan Taliban control. However, the swift and effective response of the Pakistani forces neutralized the threat.

Sources reported that the militants, in coordination with Afghan Taliban elements, launched an unprovoked heavy-weapons attack on Pakistani positions early in the morning. The security forces delivered a robust retaliation, forcing the attackers to retreat. In the exchange, six Afghan Taliban checkposts were abandoned, with confirmed reports of substantial losses on their side. The damage may escalate further, according to preliminary intelligence reports.

Also Read: Echoes of Change: How Climate Crisis is Reshaping Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported among Pakistani security personnel. However, three individuals sustained injuries during the skirmish.

Security officials emphasized that Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to ensure that its territory is not used as a launchpad for TTP-led terrorist activities. Despite these diplomatic efforts, militants continue to exploit Afghan soil to orchestrate cross-border attacks.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges posed by cross-border militancy and the pressing need for stronger cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to address the TTP threat effectively.