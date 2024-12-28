War Update: 162 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders engaged in 162 combat clashes with Russia's invading forces on Friday, December 2.

The General Staff of Ukraine's said this in a war update published on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy conducted 37 on Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 48 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, over 5,100 were made, including 222 using multiple rocket launchers, and more than 1,900 drones were deployed for strikes.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Oleksandrivka, Popivka, Osoivka, Uhroidy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Lozova, Toretsk, Petrivka, Kostiantynopol, Oleksiivka, Zelene Pole, and Temyrivka.

On December 27, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces targeted a concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, a command post, and an air defense system.

Near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched two assaults on Ukrainian positions.

In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled the enemy's offensive near Petropavlivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 20 attacks with support from assault and bomber aircraft, focusing their main efforts on Pershotravneve, Novoiehorivka, Nadiia, Terny, Torske, Zarichne, Dibrova, and Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched four attacks near Bilohorivka and in the direction of Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched five attacks near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, ten enemy attacks were recorded near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Dyliivka, with the enemy actively using bomber aircraft.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 enemy assaults near Myroliubivka, Promin, Vozdvyzhenka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Novoielyzavetivka, Novovasylivka, and Vovkove.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 attacks, with the enemy concentrating efforts on Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Dachne, and Kurakhivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy, with aircraft support, carried out 17 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Novyi Komar, and Novodarivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy launched one unsuccessful attack near Bilohiria.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions three times, but the attacks were repelled, and the enemy suffered losses.

The operation in Russia's Kursk region is ongoing, with Russian forces carrying out 23 airstrikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs. Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

Along the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy has been actively using artillery from Russian territory to attack Ukrainian settlements.