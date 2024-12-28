Renowned Balaban Performer Holds Meeting In Baku

Another event has been held within the project "Friend of the
Master", organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific,
Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the
support of the Baku City Main Department of Culture,
Azernews reports.
The guest of the meeting, dedicated to the World Azerbaijanis
Solidarity Day, was the renowned balaban performer, People's Artist
of Azerbaijan, Alikhan Samadov. The event took place at the 11th
music school No. 35 named after Georgy Sharojev.
Prior to the meeting, the participants observed a minute of
silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the crash of an
AZAL passenger plane and wished a speedy recovery to the
injured.
In their remarks, MEMİM Acting Director Vugar Gumbatov, the head
of the Baku City Main Department of Culture Ibrahim Aliyev, and the
director of the Music School named after G. Sharojev Vafa Khazieva,
stressed the significance of the project, which is being
implemented to promote culture, stimulate the creativity of
children and youth, and organize the exchange of experiences
between prominent figures of culture and young talents. Within the
framework of the project, educational, musical, and interactive
meetings have been organized in the capital and regions, featuring
representatives of various fields of culture.
At the meeting, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the master
of the stage, he shared details about his life and work, the art of
playing the balaban, his pedagogical activities, increasing the
interest of children and youth in wind instruments, and the work of
Azerbaijani cultural figures living abroad. Discussing his book
about the balaban, Alihan Samadov spoke about modern means of
promoting and popularizing national music.
He performed a composition by Said Rustamov titled "Getmə," and
students from the 9th grade of music school No. 35 named after G.
Sharojev, Magomed Bayramov and Mirnijat Yagubov (teacher - Ogtay
Murshudov, accompanist - Dinara Iskandarova), performed pieces by
Uzeyir Hajibayli "Aşıqsayağı," Alakbar Taghiyev "Sən gəlməz oldun,"
and Suleyman Alasgarov "Xəyala dalarkən." At the end of the event,
Alihan Samadov answered questions from the participants.
