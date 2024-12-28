Renowned Balaban Performer Holds Meeting In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another event has been held within the project "Friend of the Master", organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Baku City Main Department of Culture, Azernews reports.

The guest of the meeting, dedicated to the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, was the renowned balaban performer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Alikhan Samadov. The event took place at the 11th music school No. 35 named after Georgy Sharojev.

Prior to the meeting, the participants observed a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the crash of an AZAL passenger plane and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In their remarks, MEMİM Acting Director Vugar Gumbatov, the head of the Baku City Main Department of Culture Ibrahim Aliyev, and the director of the Music School named after G. Sharojev Vafa Khazieva, stressed the significance of the project, which is being implemented to promote culture, stimulate the creativity of children and youth, and organize the exchange of experiences between prominent figures of culture and young talents. Within the framework of the project, educational, musical, and interactive meetings have been organized in the capital and regions, featuring representatives of various fields of culture.

At the meeting, dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the master of the stage, he shared details about his life and work, the art of playing the balaban, his pedagogical activities, increasing the interest of children and youth in wind instruments, and the work of Azerbaijani cultural figures living abroad. Discussing his book about the balaban, Alihan Samadov spoke about modern means of promoting and popularizing national music.

He performed a composition by Said Rustamov titled "Getmə," and students from the 9th grade of music school No. 35 named after G. Sharojev, Magomed Bayramov and Mirnijat Yagubov (teacher - Ogtay Murshudov, accompanist - Dinara Iskandarova), performed pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli "Aşıqsayağı," Alakbar Taghiyev "Sən gəlməz oldun," and Suleyman Alasgarov "Xəyala dalarkən." At the end of the event, Alihan Samadov answered questions from the participants.

