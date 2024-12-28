US artist stripped of women’s prize due to sexual harassment allegations

(MENAFN) American director and Justin Baldoni has been stripped of his Women’s Solidarity Award after accusations of sexual harassment made by his co-star, Blake Lively. Baldoni, who starred with Lively in It Ends With Us, a about domestic violence and emotional abuse, was honored with the award on December 9 by Vital Voices, a US-based nonprofit promoting women’s empowerment. The award recognized his advocacy for gender equality and his self-proclaimed stance as a feminist and ally of the #MeToo movement.



However, following Lively's lawsuit filed on December 8, Vital Voices revoked the award, citing "disturbing" allegations of misconduct that conflicted with the organization's values. Lively accused Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath of repeatedly harassing her during the film’s production and of attempting to tarnish her reputation afterward by orchestrating negative press campaigns through a crisis PR expert.



Baldoni’s lawyer dismissed the allegations as false, calling them a desperate attempt by Lively to rehabilitate her image, which had taken a hit following the film’s release. In the wake of the lawsuit, Baldoni has faced severe backlash, including losing representation from his talent agency, WME, and being sued by his former publicist for breaching a contract. Many in the entertainment industry have voiced support for Lively, siding with her in the ongoing legal battle.

