Ukraine Introduces New National Holiday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially established the Day of Interethnic Concord and Cultural Diversity, to be celebrated annually on May 21.

The decree to that effect, No. 883/2024 of December 27, has been published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

According to the document, the new holiday is being introduced to strengthen unity and concord among the Ukrainian people, affirm Ukraine's national and civic identity, and promote the free development of the cultural diversity of indigenous peoples and national minorities. It also seeks to honor their contributions to defending Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, including their role in the armed struggle against the aggressor state.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

On December 27, Zelensky met with representatives of Ukraine's national communities and indigenous peoples.