Brazil’S Jobless Rate Hits Record Low Of 6.1% In October 2024

Brazil's unemployment rate dropped to 6.1% in October 2024, marking a record low since data collection began in 2012. The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ) released these figures, showcasing a robust market.



This rate decreased from 6.4% in September 2024 and 7.5% in the same period last year. The number of employed individuals reached an all-time high of 103.6 million.



This represents a 1.5% increase from the previous quarter and a 3.4% rise year-over-year. The employment rate climbed to 58.7%, reflecting growing economic opportunities for Brazilians.



Simultaneously, the unemployed population shrank to 6.8 million. This reduction signifies an 8% drop from the previous quarter and a 17.2% decline year-over-year.



The private sector played a crucial role in this employment boom, with formal workers increasing by 1.3%. Various sectors contributed to this positive trend.







The industry sector grew by 2.4%, adding 309,000 jobs. Construction increased by 3.6%, creating 269,000 new positions. Public administration, education, and healthcare rose by 1.2%, adding 215,000 jobs.



Income levels also improved. The average income rose to R$ 3,285, representing a 0.7% increase from the previous quarter and a 3.4% rise year-over-year.

Brazil's Labor Market

The total real wage bill grew to R$ 332.6 billion, a 7.7% increase from the previous year. These figures paint a picture of economic resilience and growth.



The strong labor market bolsters the case for tighter monetary policy by the Brazilian central bank. However, it also raises questions about the future direction of monetary policy.



Despite these positive trends, challenges persist. Regional disparities in unemployment rates continue to exist. States like Pernambuco, Bahia, and the Federal District still face higher unemployment rates.



Gender and racial inequalities in employment opportunities remain a concern. The Brazilian economy faces the task of balancing growth with inflation control.



The central bank raised the Selic rate to 12.25% annually, with further increases expected. This decision aims to curb inflationary pressures resulting from the strong labor market.



Economists project the unemployment rate to trend around 7.3% in 2025 and 7.9% in 2026. These forecasts suggest a slight increase from current levels but still remain below historical averages.



The current low unemployment rate represents a remarkable recovery from the peak of 14.9% in September 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It approaches levels not seen since before the Brazilian economic crisis that began in 2015.

