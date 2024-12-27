'Kandar Tsout' Prices Temporarily Revised: Govt

While giving the interim relief to address the crises, the meeting amicably agreed to fix the price of one Roti (approx. 42 gm) at Rs 7 and the price of 3 Rotis at Rs 20 till the Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs department conducts analysis of the and submits the report.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner advised them to ensure the availability of Rotis across the division.

The Food Safety Department in collaboration with the ICLC, conducted surprise inspections of Nanwaei shops (Kashmiri roti vendors) and Harissa vendors in Srinagar.

Officials said the inspections aimed to ensure compliance with hygiene and sanitary standards mandated by the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act.

During the drive, the team collected food samples for laboratory analysis and identified nine Food Business Operators (FBOs) for non-compliance under Section 69 of the FSS Act. A fine of Rs.3,000 was imposed on violators.

Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar stressed the importance of maintaining high hygiene and sanitation standards at food business premises. He warned that failure to adhere to the regulations would result in strict action under the provisions of the FSS Act.

The department reiterated its commitment to ensuring public health by regulating food safety standards and urged all food business operators to comply with the prescribed norms.

