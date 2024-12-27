Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12/27/2024 - 9:58 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Announces it has received its listing on Tradegate Exchange in Germany. This move enhances Scope's visibility and accessibility to European investors, providing an exciting opportunity to broaden its shareholder base Tradegate AG operates as a specialist on Europe's most liquid retail exchange, the Tradegate Exchange. As a market specialist and liquidity provider, Tradegate manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading up $0.26 at $1.79.

