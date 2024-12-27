Israel Continues To Violate Ceasefire Agreement With Lebanon
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement signed last November with Lebanon by shelling southern towns and targeting residents.
Lebanon's national news agency reported that Israeli army forces blew up houses in the border town of Yaroun, and targeted the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon with artillery shelling.
The Lebanese army confirmed on Thursday, December 26, that the Israeli army persisted in violating the ceasefire agreement and attacking Lebanon's sovereignty, and seeking to destroy southern villages and towns, indicating that its forces had penetrated several points in the areas of Qantara, Adshit al-Qusayr, and Wadi al-Hujayr.
