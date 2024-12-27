عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Continues To Violate Ceasefire Agreement With Lebanon

Israel Continues To Violate Ceasefire Agreement With Lebanon


12/27/2024 3:02:31 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement signed last November with Lebanon by shelling southern towns and targeting residents.

Lebanon's national news agency reported that Israeli army forces blew up houses in the border town of Yaroun, and targeted the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon with artillery shelling.

The Lebanese army confirmed on Thursday, December 26, that the Israeli army persisted in violating the ceasefire agreement and attacking Lebanon's sovereignty, and seeking to destroy southern villages and towns, indicating that its forces had penetrated several points in the areas of Qantara, Adshit al-Qusayr, and Wadi al-Hujayr.

Read Also
  • Kremlin says no comment on Azerbaijani plane crash until probe completed
  • South Korean lawmakers impeach acting President Han Duck-soo
  • Qatar strongly condemns Israeli Occupation's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital
  • German President dissolves parliament, sets February 23 election date

MENAFN27122024000063011010ID1109035539


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search