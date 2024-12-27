Legalmatch's Top Legal Prediction For 2025: Family, Workplace, And Landlord/Tenant Disputes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a new year arrives, familiar categories are once again predicted to garner the most legal attention in 2025, along with one newly-increased case category. From trends observed over the past three years, LegalMatch, a leading legal matching service, predicts that child custody & visitation cases, as well as child support cases, will top the list in the coming year. These popular legal categories will be joined this year by landlord and tenant disputes, which have surpassed the usual wrongful termination category in the number of case submissions to LegalMatch.Understanding the Top Three Predicted Legal Categories:Child Custody & Visitation: This practice area focuses on determining legal and physical custody arrangements for children after a separation or divorce. It also addresses visitation rights and schedules.Child Support: This deals with the financial obligation of a parent to support their child. Legal professionals specializing in child support can help determine appropriate financial contributions based on state guidelines and individual circumstances.Landlord & Tenant Disputes: These disputes arise when disagreements occur between landlords and tenants regarding lease terms, property conditions, or other rental-related issues. An attorney can help a landlord or tenant address their legal issues.LegalMatch aims to empower individuals facing these and other legal issues by helping to connect them with experienced wrongful termination attorneys , family law attorneys , and/or landlord-tenant attorneys in their local area. Through its secure platform, users can provide details about their case and receive matches with qualified lawyers specializing in their specific legal needs.In addition to attorney matching, LegalMatch provides a comprehensive Online Law Library with informative articles, legal guides, and FAQs covering a wide range of legal topics, including the top three predicted categories for 2025. These resources help individuals to gain preliminary knowledge and make informed decisions before seeking legal counsel.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

