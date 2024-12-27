Eight International Coalitions Provide Military Assistance To Ukraine Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight capability coalitions, each comprising between six and 21 countries, are actively assisting in addressing specific needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The Ministry noted that in September 2023, the format for delivering international aid to Ukraine transitioned to the so-called Ramstein 2.0.

This approach signifies that Ukraine's allies are shifting from providing bilateral military assistance to operating through coalitions that coordinate, systematize, and thereby enhance the scale of international military support.

The Defense Forces' needs in weapons, military equipment, and personnel training are divided into eight coalition areas: air capability, maritime capability, integrated air and missile defense, artillery, armored vehicles and maneuverability, drones, mine clearance, and IT.

Each coalition is led by a nation that coordinates its activities. Some allies have taken on leading roles in multiple coalitions simultaneously.

For instance, the United States leads the Air Capability Coalition and the Artillery Coalition; France heads the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition and the Artillery Coalition; Germany leads the Armored Vehicles and Maneuverability Coalition as well as the Integrated Air Defense Coalition; the United Kingdom leads the Maritime Capability Coalition and the Drone Coalition.

Other coalition leaders include Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Poland.

Priority coalitions remain the Air Capability Coalition and the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition, each involving 14 countries. The Armored Vehicles and Maneuverability Coalition has 13 countries, while the Artillery Coalition includes 11. The Maritime Capability Coalition, formally comprising six nations, is awaiting announcements from 11 more countries already effectively participating in its work.

The Drone Coalition involves 16 countries focused on unmanned systems. The IT Coalition, which provides communication tools, software solutions, and computer equipment, includes 14 countries. The Mine Clearance Coalition, focusing on military and humanitarian mine clearance, involves 21 countries.

Efforts to engage new countries in these coalitions are ongoing.

In addition to its leadership roles in certain coalitions, France has joined five additional initiatives. The Czech Republic and Spain are participants in six coalitions, including the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition. Denmark, Belgium, and Sweden have joined five coalitions, including the Air Capability Coalition.