Palestinian Presidency Decries Occupation's Assault On Hospital
12/27/2024 9:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency on Friday decried the dangerous crime perpetrated by the Israeli Occupation army setting afire Kamal Adwan Hospital in Bait Lahia in the north of Gaza Strip.
This crime is the latest of the genocides and forced relocation, carried out by the occupation army against the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Presidency said in a statement. It is a dangerous and blatant breach of the international law, charters that guarantee protection for the medical sector and cadres at wars.
It has happened as part of the occupiers' bids to force the Palestinian people out of their lands and homeland, the official statement said.
The occupation troops, earlier today, burst into the hospital building, detained patients and medics and set some of the wards alight. (end)
