Calmerry Launches New Male-Oriented Therapeutic Service

- Alex Vitchenko, Calmerry's CEO and FounderNEW CASTLE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calmerry , an online therapy ofglobal repute, is proud to announce the launch of a long-anticipated and much-neededtherapeutic service-mental counseling specifically for men.Calmerry singles this focus area out for a reason. Currently, there's an imperiousnecessity to address men's mental health on a greater scale. Mental health statisticsfrom the National Institute of Health and statistics from the Anxiety and DepressionAssociation of America reveal that:- 1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety, but less than half seek treatment- Male depression often goes underdiagnosed; over 6 million suffer from it per year- More than 3 million men have panic disorder, agoraphobia, or any other phobia- Almost 4 times as many men in the US as women commit suicide every year- Men say there's“a negative stigma” around the issue, and they are“tooembarrassed” to speak about itDespite the acute need, individual sessions targeting a male audience are still a rareand elusive bird to find. Unfortunately, mental health stigma for men still persists insociety, but it should be transformed into a more appealing mark of grace.With this in view, Calmerry's duty is to provide its male clients with high-quality,anonymous, accessible, and affordable mental health therapy. Alex Vitchenko,Calmerry's CEO and Founder, says,“Calmerry offers a solution to the glaring gap in theUS healthcare system-traditional therapy's inaccessibility and prohibitive cost. Weswiftly match clients with therapists and offer affordable online sessions to improveclients' mental health.”At Calmerry, therapists deal with the full spectrum of mental health issues affecting bothfemale and male (stress, depression, anxiety, sexuality-related issues, substance use,behavioral addiction to gambling or porn, and more). During an initial survey, maleclients mention several significant problems urging them to seek professionalassistance:- 85% are dissatisfied with their physical health- 85% say that a past trauma affects their present- 71% of clients experience relationship issues- 70% of clients have sexuality-related issuesThe above table showcases the main problematic areas cited by male clients during theclient-counselor matching process:1) Career growth (24%)2) Self-confidence (24%)3) Work-life balance (12%)To meet their requests for therapy and counseling, Calmerry brings a client in contactwith a required specialist within 24 hours; a client can sift through therapists until theideal match. When the therapy starts, clients get access to subscription-based videosessions or unlimited communication with their therapist via text messages. Besides,they can use additional mental health tools and resources-an expert library, moodtracker, and guided journaling. 87% of clients (both male and female) reportimprovements after 2-3 weeks of therapy. They testify to positive transformationalexperiences improving their lives, thanks to Calmerry.About CalmerryCalmerry is an online therapy platform that connects clients with licensed counselors inthe US and globally. The HIPAA-compliant service houses more than 1,000 licensed andvetted mental health professionals, as well as 100,000 registered clients-and counting.

