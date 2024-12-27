Ukraine War: Putin Willing To Hold Peace Talks In Solvakia

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian President Vladimir has stated that Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, has proposed hosting peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv in the future.

According to Sky News, on Thursday, December 26, Putin said that Russia is“not opposed” to this proposal and would be ready to hold peace negotiations with Ukraine in Slovakia if it comes to that.

He added that Slovak officials would be happy to offer their country as a venue for negotiations.

Putin clarified,“We are not opposed if this comes about. Why not? Since Slovakia holds a position of neutrality.”

It is worth noting that Robert Fico had met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 22.

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that if Ukraine truly wants peace, it should abandon its plans to join NATO, close Western military bases, and cancel foreign military drills.

According to Lavrov, Russia does not believe that resolving the Ukraine crisis should be solely in the hands of Moscow and Washington.

Putin's comments indicate a potential shift in Russia's stance toward peace negotiations, especially in light of Slovakia's proposed neutral role. However, the real challenge will be whether Ukraine is willing to meet the Russian demands, such as halting NATO membership ambitions, which could be seen as a significant concession.

As the war in Ukraine continues with no clear end in sight, international pressure for peace talks is mounting. Slovakia's offer to host negotiations could serve as an important step toward de-escalation, but finding common ground between the conflicting parties remains a formidable task, particularly with the deep-rooted issues surrounding territorial sovereignty and military alliances.

