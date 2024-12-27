WEED Inc. President And CEO Releases Letter To Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – WEED (OTCQB: BUDZ ) , (“WEED,”“HEMP” or the“Company”), a global cannabis and hemp bioresearch company based in the U.S., shares the Company's 2025 plans and reviews its 2024 highlights in a letter to shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

WEED Inc. is a global cannabis and hemp bioresearch company based in the USA, focused on the development and application of cannabis–derived compounds for the of human and animal diseases, and is pleased to announce today that we intend to expand into“consumer packaged goods” utilizing our rare Landrace strains including Original Panama Red, Acapulco Gold, Red Bud Colombian, Santa Marta Gold, African Ebony, Jamaican, Thai (ThaiSticks) and Andalusian Nepelese (remember Temple Balls - Hash).

As your president and CEO, I'm so very grateful for your support and patience as our team at WEED move the company forward in 2025. The regulated markets, globally in cannabis, has grown and so have regulatory hurdles.

Here are some of the highlights from 2024:



March 2024: WEED Australia Ltd. representatives attended the Pharmaceutical Guild of Australia conference in Brisbane, Australia, to meet with Queensland V.P. of Finance, Dr. Kos Sclavos, and past National President. Dr. Sclavos has been supportive of our Medical Cannabis program designed for Australians by Australians to cultivate our unique Landrace strains for specific ailments and treatments for patients.



June 2024: In my role as WEED's President and CEO, I traveled to conduct WEED Australia Ltd.'s Annual Shareholder meeting for year ending June 30, 2024. Our 8th year as a fully reporting medical cannabis pubco under ASIC rules. Successfully met with investors and attorneys to research an IPO in 2025. We are currently in the process of deregistering the Cannabis Institute of Australia, for cost cutting measures.



November 2024: We started the process of deregistering WEED Hong Kong Limited, that was founded in 2019 to handle international IP, but has been dormant due to Covid-19 and we believe is no longer necessary to our long term growth. These de-registrations are for cost cutting measures and will keep all I.P., Trademarks and Registered Marks in the U.S.A.



November 2024: We received our“registered mark” for“Panama Red” in USA and Canada. Registration number: 1,250,501 for the following categories of Goods/products:

Category (9) (1) downloadable and non-downloadable software for social networking education in the field of tobacco.

Category (16) (2) stickers, postcards picture, postcards, magazine, and pamphlets.

Services: (41) production of news, webcast, arranging and conducting educational conferences, entertainment in the nature of music, festivals, entertainment service in the nature of presenting live music, festivals, entertainment, namely, live music, concerts, entertainment, namely, production of music, festivals, organization of exhibitions namely, production of music, festivals, organization of exhibiting for music, entertainment, organizing, festivals for culture and entertainment, purposes, namely, organization, and presentation of music, festivals and concerts for music, entertainment, organizing, festivals for culture and entertainment, purposes, namely, organization, and presentation of music, festivals and concerts. CEO was a national concert promoter for 17 years.



“Registered Marks” for“WEED” in USA and Canada. Registration number 1,260,391. Goods and products; Category (16) for stickers, postcards, picture, postcards and posters. This long process started in 2018 to add to WEEDs IP portfolio.



Service“Mark” for“WEED Rules!”. Notice of Allowance (NOA) issue date; April 9, 2024. U.S. Serial Number; 88060305, Docket/reference; 57196/6804. No opposition was filed for this published application. Goods/services category 025 & 035 by International Class.

(025) Hats, T-shirts, shirts, tank tops, halter tops, tops, sweatshirts, jerseys, boxer shorts, headwear, footwear, bikinis, ties, wristbands, hat bands, sports bras, women's athletic tops with built-in bras, fedoras, flip-flops, polo shirts, skull caps, bandanas

(035) Promotional services, namely, distribution of advertising materials, including flyers and catalogs; providing consumer information and related consumer news in the field of marijuana and cannabis and medicinal and therapeutic marijuana and cannabis infused products



WEED Inc. has retained for long-term use and possible crypto“WEEDCOIN” currency. Domains included WEEDcoin.com.au, along with 200 additional domains to build out I.P. & branding presence.



WEED has put up for sale, at a purchase price of $2.1 million, our Four Winds of Lake Erie LLc AKA the Sugar Hill golf course, 45 acres on Lake Erie, Portland, New York. The state of New York has shown strong interest in purchasing our property to develop a New York State Park.



WEED has acquired and maintains all five HEMP license in Arizona for cultivation, harvest, transport, product development, sales. Licenses are held under HEMP Biosciences Inc, an Arizona corporation wholly owned by WEED Inc., for the past five years.



WEED is researching licensing for a THC grow license in Arizona to begin revenue sales for WEED'S rare landrace strains acquired and kept F1 quality including original strains: Panama Red (July 1970) Redbud Columbian and Santa Marta Gold (1973) African Ebony (1978), Thai (Thai sticks, 1975) Andalusian Nepalese (1976). Remember“Temple Balls.”



WEEDs seedbank includes over 200 strains developed over 55 years. Due to federal regulations, there has been“zero” value on over 2 million seeds. None have been sold to market due to rarity of strains. WEED intends to grow, package, brand and sell wholesale when legally allowed.

WEED has no long-term debt and has NEVER taken out a convertible note. There's approximately 125 million shares 0/S with ~ 31million shares in float through the end of 2024.



If you have any questions or seek further information, please do not hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your trust, support & partnership. 0nward to a Prosperous Happy New Year 2025 for all!

Sincerely,

Glenn E. Martin

President & CEO

WEED, Inc.

About WEED Inc:

WEED Inc is a leading cannabis company dedicated to delivering exceptional products and experiences to the cannabis consumer market. With subsidiaries spanning Israel, Australia, and the USA, the company focuses on innovation, quality, and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, WEED Inc aims to shape the future of the cannabis industry.

WEED, Inc.'s Subsidiaries past comments:

WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd .“After over 4 years of putting human clinical trials and product development on hold due to COVID and now the war, WEED Israel is still poised and anxious to build out our global brands in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical categories, starting with women's health and veterans' ailments (PTSD) to healthy green alternative medicines,” stated Elliot Kwestel, Managing Director of WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. based outside Jerusalem.

Kwestel further commented,“WEED Israel looks to enrich and expand our clinical trials with both THC and Cannabinoid studies to promote healthy living for generations to come.”

WEED Australia Ltd. is based in Queensland on the Gold Coast.

Corporate Director Amanda Brunskill Scott has stated,“With the new regulations governing cannabis and hemp in Australia and the announcement in February 2021 to allow over-the-counter CBD medicines in pharmacies, now after Covid, timing is perfect to begin our clinical trials in Israel and Australia to bring new curative products to market as we move past COVID mandates in past years.

Managing Director Amanda Brunskill-Scott also commented,“Next year, 2025, the future of USA and Australia decriminalizing cannabis and hemp globally will prove to be a giant leap forward for worldwide cannabis legalization.”

WEED Hong Kong Ltd . Director Nicole Breen agrees,“The pandemic has affected all of us on a worldwide basis. Healing our planet with natural therapies, treatments and eventual“cures” utilizing natures' own Cannabaceae plant with its many properties, both with high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) compounds, I believe will change the force of medicine forever in the years to come. We look forward to an exciting year end and a Prosperous 2025.”

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States:

Any Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis.

That all Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. That Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in our offering circular before making any decision to invest in our company.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may,"“potential,” "would," "could," "will," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "believe,” "intend," "plan," "forecast," "project," "estimate,” "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to any future revenue and profits.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

That the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws for the relevant country.

Legal Notice:

That the information is provided for convenience only, it is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in WEED, Inc.

That No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research.

We advise that No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in WEED, Inc. or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment.

In addition, all prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting, or other advisors to determine whether an investment in WEED, Inc. is suitable for them.

