Opiaid Ushers In A New Year Of Innovation And Hope For Addiction Recovery In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dino Miliotis, OpiAID spokesperson

OpiAID-powered smartwatch

Strategic partnerships and groundbreaking position OpiAID to transform recovery access nationwide

- Dino Miliotis

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation reflects on the challenges of the past year and looks forward to the promise of a new one, OpiAID is stepping into 2025 with a bold vision for transforming addiction recovery.

With substance use disorder (SUD) at the forefront of public awareness and support for meaningful solutions at an all-time high, OpiAID is expanding its reach nationwide. Through strategic licensing partnerships, the company's cutting-edge technology will soon be available to clinics across the country, ensuring access to innovative recovery tools for individuals in both rural and urban areas.

“This isn't just another New Year; it's the beginning of a movement,” said Dino Miliotis , spokesperson for OpiAID.“With the public and government now aligned on addressing substance use disorder, we're seeing real, impactful solutions emerge. At OpiAID, our technology empowers clinicians to make informed, personalized care decisions, providing individuals with the best opportunities for long-term recovery. 2025 is poised to be a transformative year.”

The timing couldn't be more perfect for OpiAID's expansion. In recent years, the country has seen a growing recognition of SUD as a chronic disease requiring innovative, data-driven solutions. Public awareness has grown, government backing has increased, and communities have called for action.



While landmark lawsuits against opioid manufacturers have brought accountability and funding to recovery initiatives, the true shift has been cultural.“The narrative is changing,” said Miliotis.“We're no longer just talking about the devastation of addiction. We're asking the right questions: What works? What can we do better? How do we give people not just hope, but the tools to thrive? That's where OpiAID comes in.”



OpiAID's technology, which has been successfully implemented in clinics across North Carolina, uses advanced data analytics to provide an innovative and personalized approach to care. By equipping providers with real-time insights, the platform helps patients overcome obstacles and stay on track for long-term success.

Building on this success, OpiAID is now scaling its operations rapidly through strategic licensing partnerships. These collaborations enable clinics across the country to integrate OpiAID's technology seamlessly into their care models. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the company's platform will launch in clinics across Nevada, South Carolina, California, Arizona, and Tennessee, with more locations rolling out throughout the year.

“This is about accessibility,” Miliotis emphasized.“Our strategic licensing partnerships are allowing us to grow quickly and effectively, ensuring that no matter where someone lives-whether it's a big city or a small rural community-they'll have access to the best tools for recovery. Directly or indirectly, our technology is going to touch every corner of the country.”

As 2025 begins, OpiAID is at the forefront of a national movement to tackle addiction with innovative, evidence-based solutions. The company's focus on personalization, accessibility, and long-term success sets it apart as a leader in the recovery space.

“This New Year is about more than resolutions-it's about action, change, and hope,” Miliotis said.“At OpiAID, we're proud to be part of the solution, working every day to ensure that those battling addiction have access to the tools they need to reclaim their lives.”

About OpiAID

OpiAID is a technology company redefining addiction recovery through advanced, personalized, and data-driven solutions. The company has created an application that runs with wearable devices. By leveraging machine learning, OpiAID's AI-based platform analyzes vast amounts of data to provide personalized insights along the path to long-term recovery. By partnering with clinics and treatment providers nationwide, OpiAID is creating a more effective, compassionate, and hopeful approach to recovery, empowering individuals to reclaim their lives and embrace their futures.

Clarence Jordan

BookDinoNow

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.