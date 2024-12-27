Azerbaijan Increases Funding For Mine Action Agency In 2025 Budget
Date
12/27/2024 8:11:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
In the 2025 state budget, an increase in funding has been
allocated to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), as outlined
in the Decree on the implementation of the law "On the state budget
for 2025," approved by President Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
In the 2025 state budget, 85 million manats (approximately $49.9
million) will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency
(ANAMA).
This allocation represents a 1.2% increase compared to the
previous year's budget.
The overall state budget for 2025 includes expected revenues of
38 billion 356 million manats (around $22.5 billion), which is a
5.4% increase over the 2024 forecast, while expenditures are
projected to rise by 4.2% to 41 billion 407.6 million manats
(approximately $24.3 billion).
As a result, Azerbaijan's budget will face a deficit of 3
billion 51.6 million manats (about $1.8 billion), or 2.4% of GDP,
which is 9% less than the previous year.
