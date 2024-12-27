President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Of Kazakhstan
Date
12/27/2024 8:11:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On December 27, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President
of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azernews
reports.
The heads of state expressed their condolences to each other and
to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of the
aircraft carrying citizens of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan,
wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
First, President Ilham Aliyev personally thanked the President
of Kazakhstan for the ongoing rescue operations. The head of state
praised the swift actions of Kazakhstan's rescuers, who took
immediate measures and played an active role in saving the injured
passengers. At the same time, the Azerbaijani President also
expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan's medical personnel for their
professional care and attention to the injured, noting that most of
the wounded have already returned to Azerbaijan, with some still
receiving treatment in Kazakhstan.
Furthermore, the President of Azerbaijan noted the solidarity
shown by the ordinary citizens of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that
their support was another indication of the strong bond between the
two brotherly and friendly nations, which is highly valued by the
Azerbaijani public.
In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that, following the
crash, a special commission had been established under his
instructions to investigate the incident, and representatives of
the "Embraer" company had already arrived in Kazakhstan and are
actively participating in the investigation.
During the phone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views
on the progress of the investigation, assuring each other that the
causes of the crash would be fully examined in the ongoing
inquiry.
MENAFN27122024000195011045ID1109034943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.