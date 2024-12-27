Russians Attack Kherson With Drone, 1 Wounded
Date
12/27/2024 6:10:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, and a 60-year-old man was wounded.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
“At about 9.40, the Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovsky district from a drone . A 60-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his leg,” the report says.
It is noted that the victim was hospitalized.
Read also:
Enemy attacks Kherson
region with artillery, drone, 3 wounded
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the shelling damaged the power supply to one of the quarterly boiler houses in the Korabelny district of Kherson.
MENAFN27122024000193011044ID1109034747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.