Russians Attack Kherson With Drone, 1 Wounded

Russians Attack Kherson With Drone, 1 Wounded


12/27/2024 6:10:42 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, and a 60-year-old man was wounded.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

“At about 9.40, the Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovsky district from a drone . A 60-year-old man sustained a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to his leg,” the report says.

It is noted that the victim was hospitalized.

Read also: Enemy attacks Kherson region with artillery, drone, 3 wounded

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the shelling damaged the power supply to one of the quarterly boiler houses in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

