Storm Damages Barriers Against Sea Drones Near Crimean Bridge Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A storm has damaged barriers designed to protect the Crimean Bridge against sea drones.

That's according to the Telegram Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Crimeanwind/72301" data-width="100%"></script>

"They [the barriers] turned into a mess of sunken and broken barges. This is evident from satellite images taken on November 8 (before the storm), December 16, and December 24," the post said.

Ukrainian drone hits Russian ship Fedor Uryupin in Crimea - social

The latest satellite image confirms that the damaged barriers have not been restored.

Illustrative photo

