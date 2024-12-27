Storm Damages Barriers Against Sea Drones Near Crimean Bridge Social Media
12/27/2024 5:10:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A storm has damaged barriers designed to protect the Crimean Bridge against sea drones.
That's according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.
"They [the barriers] turned into a mess of sunken and broken barges. This is evident from satellite images taken on November 8 (before the storm), December 16, and December 24," the post said.
The latest satellite image confirms that the damaged barriers have not been restored.
