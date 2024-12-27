Iran Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Yemen's Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Dec 27 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, yesterday, strongly condemned Israel's“military aggression” against Yemen's infrastructure.

He made the remarks when reacting to the Israeli earlier in the day, that targeted Sanaa International Airport, Hezyaz, and Ras Kanatib power stations, as well as, the of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib on Yemen's western coast.

Baghaei said the attacks,“which have been designed and carried out with the support of and in complicity with the United States and Britain, violate all international regulations and norms, especially the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.”

He added that the United Nations'“inaction” in the face of Israel's“law-breakings and increasing crimes” was in contradiction with the responsibilities stipulated in the organisation's charter.

Baghaei also condemned the continuation of Israel's“genocide” in Gaza and the expansion of its“aggression and expansionism” to other countries in the West Asia region.– NNN-IRNA

