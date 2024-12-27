Japan, US Create 1St Guidelines For Extended Deterrence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Tokyo and Washington on Friday formulated their first guidelines for extended deterrence to protect Japan with US nuclear forces, as the two nations aim to promote regional stability and deter the outbreak of conflict, the Japanese Foreign announced.

The guidelines were created based on the contents of past discussions between Japan and the US regarding extended deterrence, the ministry said in press release.

However, the specific details have not been disclosed.

The document reinforces the Japan-US alliance's existing consultation and communication procedures related to extended deterrence amid increasing severe strategic and nuclear threat environment, the ministry said.

In addition, the guidelines also "address strategic messaging to maximize deterrence and enhance measures for US extended deterrence, bolstered by Japan's defense capabilities."

"This is significant as it is based on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's instructions to further strengthen the credibility of the US extended deterrence," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya explained at a press conference.

"We would like to advance efforts to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the alliance, including extended deterrence," said Iwaya.

Since 2010, the two governments have held regular talks on extended deterrence, discussing the regional security environment, including North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's increasingly active military activities. (end)

