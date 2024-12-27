Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Manmohan Singh, the former Prime of India, who is often referred to as the architect of the country's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92.

According to Indian reports citing officials, Mr. Singh, who had been ill and was hospitalized at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, died late in the evening on Thursday, December 26.

Singh served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was the driving force behind India's economic liberalization in the 1990s. His leadership in economic reforms transformed India's economy and put it on the path to becoming one of the world's largest economies.

Current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to Singh as one of the“most distinguished leaders” of the country. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote,“Manmohan Singh, as our Prime Minister, made extensive efforts to improve the lives of our people.”

It is worth noting that Singh pursued his education at prestigious institutions such as the University of Cambridge and Oxford, gaining recognition in the field of economics. Before entering politics, he served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and as an economic advisor to the government.

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in a village named Gah, located in present-day Pakistan.

Manmohan Singh's passing marks the end of an era for India's political and economic landscape. His contributions to India's economic growth, particularly his role in the 1991 reforms, will continue to be remembered as a pivotal moment in the country's modern history.

As India reflects on his legacy, it is clear that Singh's vision and policies laid the foundation for the nation's economic rise in the 21st century, and his passing is a moment of both sorrow and reflection for the nation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram