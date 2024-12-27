Christian Community In Azerbaijan Honors Memory Of Baku-Grozny Plane Crash Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A memorial evening titled "Gəlin səcdə edin" has been held at
Chamber and Organ music Hall, Azernews reports.
The event was organized by the Christian religious community
Vineyard Azerbaijan in memory of the victims of the Baku-Grozny
plane crash.
A moment of silence was observed at the opening to honor those
who lost their lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL)
plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.
Assistant pastor of Vineyard Azerbaijan Kamil Karimli called on
everyone present to pray for the souls of the deceased.
"December 25 is celebrated as Christmas, and we traditionally
wanted to hold this event with our community, but due to the tragic
events, we changed our program. Azerbaijan has been an example of
tolerance and multiculturalism for centuries, where, regardless of
nationality and religion, everyone lives as one family, in peace
and safety, in an atmosphere of interfaith harmony. As one family,
we come together both in joy and sorrow, expressing our condolences
to the entire Azerbaijani nation and wishing a speedy recovery to
the injured. Among the deceased were our Christian brothers - Igor
Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyanov, heroic pilots who sacrificed
their lives to save nearly half of the passengers aboard the
aircraft. Christmas has always been a symbol of compassion and
mercy, propagating the ideas of humanism, and on this day we mourn
together with everyone," Senior Pastor of Vineyard Azerbaijan Emil
Panahov said.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Bible Society Rasim Khalilov
highlighted that Azerbaijan is home to over 100 nationalities,
peoples, and ethnic groups, which embody rich culture and
spirituality, and that our strength lies in this unity.
"The state policy of multiculturalism and tolerance serves as an
example for the whole world. Recently, a Forum of Religious Leaders
of Azerbaijan was held, featuring more than 100 religious leaders
from various faiths across many regions of the country. Prior to
that, a Global Baku Summit of Religious Leaders took place within
the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), with
representatives from 55 countries. All this speaks to the
uniqueness of our country, where everyone is like one family, and
today each of us honors the memory of those who perished in the
plane crash. We have always been and will always be together!" he
said.
Religious chants were performed in the evening.
