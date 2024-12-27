Ukrainian Forces Down 13 Russian Drones, 11 Veer Off Course

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces downed 13 Russian drones between 19:00 on December 26 and 09:00 on December 27, while another 11 failed to reach their targets, likely due to electronic jamming.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Beginning at 19:00 on Thursday, December 26, Russian forces launched an aerial assault against Ukraine using two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Kursk regions, along with 24 Shahed strike drones and other UAVs from Oryol, Bryansk, and Millerovo.

Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams were involved in repelling the aerial attack.

By 09:00 on December 27, Ukrainian forces had shot down 13 Shahed drones and other UAVs across several regions, including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk.

Eleven enemy simulator drones vanished from radar, likely due to electronic jamming, with no reported damage.