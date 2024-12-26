Paraguay Leads Tri-Border Clampdown On Illegal Deforestation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

100 officers from 14 different agencies join forces to protect native tree species

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Authorities in Paraguay have arrested 26 individuals, identified two criminal networks and 12 companies suspected of illegal deforestation and the trafficking of native tree species.

Operation Panthera Onca (14-19 October 2024) focused on the tri-border region where Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay converge. The region's strategic location and economic activity make it a key for both commerce and illicit networks.

The operation, led by Paraguay and coordinated by INTERPOL, involved targeted checks and inspections at land borders, surveillance of waterways and aerial monitoring of forests by helicopter and satellite. Some 100 officers and 14 different agencies took part in the two-week effort, ensuring seamless coordination between law enforcement and regulatory authorities.

A total of 28 different criminal offences were detected during the operation. Officials also seized 1,000 logs and 250 posts of quebracho wood (Schinopsis balansae), prized for its density and high tannin content.

Additionally, the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice for fraud was arrested and extradited to Brazil. Another man was returned to Brazil to serve a 15-year prison sentence for drug and arms trafficking.

Kat Henn, INTERPOL's assistant director of Environmental Security, said:

“Illegal deforestation encompasses a broad spectrum of criminal activities, from document fraud to money laundering and corruption. This operation highlights the urgent need for continued multi-agency and sustained cross-border cooperation to tackle the criminal networks devastating our environment for profit.”

Building long-term capacity to fight forestry crime

As part of the preparatory phase, INTERPOL organized case coordination meetings between the three participating countries to share satellite imagery and intelligence on high-value targets, as well as known hotspots, trafficking routes, data on timber shipments and suspected links with other countries and regions.

The operation was also preceded by a joint INTERPOL-UNODC mentoring session on timber sampling and identification for 40 of the Paraguayan officers involved in the operational deployment. Specialized instructors from Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay trained frontline officers, enhancing their skills to better detect and respond to forestry-related crimes in the field.

Operation Panthera Onca was delivered under the framework of project LEAP, funded by Norway's International Climate and Forests Initiative (NICFI), with additional support from the US Forest Service.

