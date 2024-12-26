US To Scrap Country Quota For H-1B Visas? Here's How Indian Professionals Are Likely To Be Affected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US authorities are currently mulling a proposal to remove H-1B visa caps - a move that would benefit thousands of Indian workers. The development comes even as US President-elect Donald appointed Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy advisor earlier this week. Krishnan has been a vocal advocate for immigration laws based on merit - favouring changes that will prioritise highly skilled workers and expedite the green card application process.

The existing system of visa allocation imposes a cap on each country - irrespective of demand for workers. The restriction often causes extensive delays for India as a significant portion of the global talent pool comes from the country.



A change in the existing laws is likely to benefit India and other nations with a large number of skilled workers - leading to quicker visa processing and an easier transition to permanent residency for Indian professionals. It would also alleviate the employment uncertainty plaguing many foreign workers at this time.

Experts however stress the need to find a balance and ensure that the H-1B visa system is not abused in case the rules are changed. Many fear that this could also make the American job market more competitive and deny locals better opportunities.



The developmentalso comes mere days after the outgoing US administration led by Joe Biden announced a relaxation of H-1B visa rules - aimed at providing greater flexibility to employers and workers. The new rule announced by the Department of Homeland Security modernises the definition and criteria for special positions and nonprofit and governmental research organisations that are exempt from the annual statutory limit on H-1B visas. This will make it easier for American companies to hire foreign workers with special skills and facilitate a smoother transition from F-1 student visas to H-1B visas.

(With inputs from agencies)