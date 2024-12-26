Land Transfer For NIT Pulwama Campus Underway
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Deputy Commissioner's office in South Kashmir's Pulwama has initiated the transfer of 4,834 kanals and 19 marlas of state land for the establishment of a new campus for the National Institute of technology (NIT) Srinagar in Hazratbal.
In an official communication, the district administration announced the formation of a team to expedite the preparation of necessary revenue documents.
The team comprises officers and officials from various tehsils, including Naib Tehsildars from Newa and Kakapora, as well as revenue staff such as Girdawars and Patwaris from Trich, Parigam, Patalbagh, Kangan, and Newa.
These officials have been directed to report to the office of the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Pulwama, to begin their work.
The Deputy Commissioner's office has also circulated the directive to the Tehsildars of Pulwama, Pampore, Kakapora, and Rajpora for their information and further action.
Seizing 5000 Kanals Unacceptable: PDP
Peoples Democratic Party leaders on Thursday opposed the government move to transfer nearly 5000 kanal of land for setting up the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
PDP leaders Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti termed acquiring thousands of kanals of land for the institution as“unacceptable.”
MLA Pulwama Waheed-ur-Rehman Para took to X and wrote :“Pulwama welcomes the establishment of an NIT, but seizing 5000 kanals of land is unacceptable. Without fair compensation and guaranteed jobs for locals, this project will face strong resistance.”
Party chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, voiced strong objections to the acquisition of 5000 kanals of land for the establishment of a new NIT campus in Pulwama.
In a post on X, she wrote,“Grabbing land in Kashmir under the ruse of 'development' in J&K continues unabated. Pray tell what's the need to seize 5000 kanals of prime agricultural land in Pulwama to establish a NIT? If education was such a priority why have a lopsided reservation in the first place?”
