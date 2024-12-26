3 Million Tourists Visited J&K In 2024

An official said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration launched an ambitious plan to develop 75 new destinations, 75 heritage and cultural sites, 75 Sufism and religious sites and 75 adventure treks, to attract tourists across all four seasons. Work on these projects is in full swing, with ongoing developments across the region, he added.

These initiatives, he said, encompass various facets of tourism, including nature, adventure, pilgrimage, heritage and sports tourism.“Efforts have been made to explore new tourism avenues such as amusement parks, water sports, rafting, rock climbing, and snow parks to attract a broader spectrum of tourists,” the official said.

He said that to strengthen J&K's tourism brand, a sustained marketing strategy has been implemented, with a strong emphasis on utilising information technology to better reach global audiences.“Eco-friendly infrastructure is being developed to standardise tourism products and services, and targeted marketing strategies are being employed to tap into emerging markets, which will contribute significantly to J&K's economic prosperity,” he added.

A key initiative includes simplifying the registration and renewal processes for tourism units through a Single Window Clearance mechanism, designed to improve the Ease of Doing Business.

The government has also encouraged private sector participation, particularly through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), in developing tourism infrastructure, according to the official.

He said the tourism strategy in J&K focuses on harnessing the potential of emerging sectors such as Adventure Tourism, Caravan Tourism, Helicopter Tourism, Eco-Tourism, Pilgrimage Tourism, Rural Tourism, Wellness Tourism, Agro Tourism, MICE Tourism, Heritage Tourism and Golf Tourism.“Promoting sustainable tourism has been a priority, with a strong emphasis on preserving J&K's unique natural and cultural heritage,” he said.“To further complement these efforts, the development of highways and wayside amenities is ongoing to improve accessibility to tourist destinations, including the promotion of off-beat locations.”

The official said that a comprehensive roadmap for J&K's tourism sector development in 2024 includes initiatives for developing lakes and wetlands, new tourist circuits, seasonal tourism, and off-the-beaten-path destinations. There is also a focus on improving accessibility to tourist spots, with continued investments in advanced marketing and promotional strategies, he informed.

“Capacity building and human resource development remain central to these efforts, ensuring sustainable tourism that aligns with the region's carrying capacity,” he added.

Several major infrastructure projects were completed in 2024, which have enhanced J&K's appeal as a prime tourist destination. Among the highlights is the completion of the Wellness Centre at Mantalai, built under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme at a cost of Rs 80 crore, which offers amenities such as huts, a spa, a yoga and meditation centre and a helipad.

Similarly, the Hazratbal Shrine development in Srinagar, under the PRASAD Scheme, costing Rs 40.46 crore, has not only enhanced facilities for pilgrims but also created job opportunities for locals, the official said.

Looking ahead, the Tourism Department plans to further enhance J&K's offerings through high-quality tented accommodations, five-star hotels, skiing facilities, adventure activities, eco-tourism parks, and wellness centres. There are also plans for the development of international institutes in collaboration with the private sector.“Leisure sports and health and wellness centres at popular tourist spots are part of our strategy to enhance J&K's tourism profile,” the official said.

He said the notable projects underway include the development of the Jammu Water Park, a vertical lift from Peerkho to the Mubarak Mandi Complex, and the prioritisation of 20 off-beat tourist destinations for development under the State Capex Budget for 2024. The Tourism Department is also working on optimising the utilisation of newly created assets by outsourcing their operations and maintenance to private players, generating employment opportunities for the local population.

The department is also identifying new trekking routes and pilgrimage/Sufi circuits to connect famous shrines with lesser-known pilgrimage sites to further enhance the tourism potential of J&K, the official said.

