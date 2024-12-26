Dutch Ambassador Explains Loopholes In Russia Sanctions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sanctions against Russian are not absolutely“waterptight” as Moscow exploits loopholes, including thanks to alliances with its few partners.

The Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout, touched on the issue in an interview with Ukrinform.

“First of all, it's important to realize that sanctions is an instrument from the toolkit of foreign affairs. It's just one instrument, it's an important instrument, but it's not watertight. It's difficult to impose sanctions that are watertight,” the explained.

If not all countries participate in introducing and observing sanctions, ,and as long as China fuels Russia with products for its defense industry,“there will be a big loophole in sanctions”, the ambassador believes.

Massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector:FM says Putin not interested in peace

“Nevertheless, the European Union has adopted the 15th package of sanctions recently, and I hope that under the Polish presidency, the 16th package of sanctions will see light as well. So we work on improving the sanctions again and again, but we realize they will never be watertight,” Dorhout noted.

The ambassador emphasized that, in his opinion, the priority sector of the Russian economy that should be targeted with restrictive measures is its military-industrial complex.“But again, it's very difficult. The Russian alliances with North Korea with Iran, and very important economic relations between Russia and China are very difficult to close for the European Union and its partners," the diplomat noted.

Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the Netherlands: Russia earns EUR7B from fish sales,needed

U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly eyeing new major sanctions on Russia's energy sector that could be imposed the final weeks of his term.