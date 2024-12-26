President Mulino Rules Out Electricity Rate Increase In January

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panamanians will not experience an increase in their electricity rates in January 2025, confirmed the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, during his weekly press conference. “In theory, electricity rates should be updated in January, but before doing so, companies must improve their service,” said the president. Mulino's words come after several criticisms made by the governor against the quality of the electric service since he assumed office in July of this year. The nation's leader said that there will be no increases in the Electric Distribution Company of Chiriquí and ENSA.“Rest assured, because expensive electricity will not be available starting next month,” concluded Mulino.

MENAFN26122024000218011062ID1109032806