Ombudsman Working Group Continues Efforts Following Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The joint working group comprising the ombudsmen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, and the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation is continuing its activities following the plane crash near the city of Aktau, involving an "Azerbaijan Airlines" aircraft.

Azernews reports that the group is focused on taking necessary measures for those who lost their lives and those requiring medical treatment.

According to the latest information received by the working group, 27 individuals have been hospitalized following the crash. Among them, 15 are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 are from the Russian Federation, and 3 are from the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgery department. These individuals are under the supervision of professional doctors from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. They are being provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological assistance.

The matter remains a priority for the Azerbaijani Ombudsman.