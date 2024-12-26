Ombudsman Working Group Continues Efforts Following Plane Crash
The joint working group comprising the ombudsmen of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation,
and the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation is continuing
its activities following the plane crash near the city of Aktau,
involving an "Azerbaijan Airlines" aircraft.
Azernews reports that the group is focused on
taking necessary measures for those who lost their lives and those
requiring medical treatment.
According to the latest information received by the working
group, 27 individuals have been hospitalized following the crash.
Among them, 15 are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 are
from the Russian Federation, and 3 are from the Kyrgyz Republic.
The identity of one person has not yet been determined.
Of those hospitalized, 11 are receiving treatment in the
intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the
neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgery department. These
individuals are under the supervision of professional doctors from
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. They are being provided with
prompt and specialized medical and psychological assistance.
The matter remains a priority for the Azerbaijani Ombudsman.
