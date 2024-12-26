Euronews Reports Russian Missile May Have Caused Aktau Plane Crash
12/26/2024 9:08:22 AM
According to preliminary information, a Russian surface-to-air
missile is believed to have caused the crash of an Azerbaijan
Airlines (AZAL) Embraer 190 passenger plane near Aktau,
Kazakhstan.
Azernews , citing Euronews , reports that the missile was launched
at flight 8432 amidst the presence of unmanned aerial vehicles in
the sky over Grozny.
"The missile exploded near the plane during the flight, and its
fragments hit passengers and crew members," sources stated. It was
also noted that the plane's GPS navigation systems were reportedly
inoperative for the entire route over the sea.
The tragic accident occurred on December 25, with the plane
crashing 3 km from Aktau airport while en route from Baku to
Grozny. The aircraft was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members,
totaling 67 people.
As a result of the crash, 38 people lost their lives, while 27
were hospitalized with varying injuries. Of those hospitalized, 15
are citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 of Russia, and 3 of Kyrgyzstan, with
one individual yet to be identified.
Currently, 11 individuals remain in intensive care, 13 in the
traumatology department, 2 in neurosurgery, and 1 in surgery.
Medical teams from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia are actively
overseeing their treatment.
Among the crew, 3 members, including both pilots, tragically
lost their lives, while 2 survived.
The plane's "black box" has been recovered, and its analysis is
underway in accordance with international aviation conventions to
determine the precise cause of the accident.
