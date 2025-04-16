IPL 2025: Rajasthan-Delhi Game Ends In Tie, Goes Into Super Over

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have its first super over after the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals ended in a tie at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the chase of 189, RR made 188/4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana hitting 51 runs each. But Mitchell Star's defending nine runs in the final over meant the game will now have a victorious side via the Super Over, with DC playing in the tie-breaker for the fifth time in their history of being in the IPL.

RR had a bright start to the chase as Sanju Samson and Jaiswal clubbed a six each off Mukesh Kumar. Jaiswal then brought out the slice, swivel pull, and across-the-line swipe to take two fours and a six off Mitchell Starc. Samson continued to be at his aggressive best by dispatching Mukesh over long-on for six while getting an edge off Mohit Sharma for four.

After being dropped on 20 by Ashutosh Sharma, Samson nailed two pulled shots off Vipraj Nigam for six and four, respectively. But after he missed playing a cut-off Nigam, Samson picked up a rib injury and walked off the field for 31. After RR ended the power-play at 63/0, Axar Patel struck by castling Riyan Parag with a slower delivery for eight.

Jaiswal continued to be aggressive by lofting Kuldeep for six, before slog-sweeping Axar for four and hammering Stubbs over the long-on fence for another maximum, as he brought up his third IPL fifty in 34 balls. But in the face of a rising run rate due to three tight overs, Jaiswal tried to loft a flighted ball from Axar Patel but holed out to long-on for 51.

Rana, who had hit two boundaries by then, got a six off Axar as the ball burst through Stubbs' hands while getting two fours off a lucky edge and hammering down the ground. He then pulled and reverse-swept Kuldeep for six and four respectively, before getting his fifty in 26 balls, scooping past Kuldeep, who jarred his left shoulder and went off the field.

But Starc nailed a toe-crushing incoming yorker to trap Rana lbw for 51, giving DC some hope to make a late fightback. Dhurv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer hit a couple of boundaries to ensure RR got home, but Starc bowled five pinpoint yorkers in the final over before Jurel was run out, ensuring the match will have a winner, only after the Super Over was done.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 188/5 in 20 overs (Abishek Porel 49, KL Rahul 38; Jofra Archer 2-32, Wanindu Hasaranga 1-38) tied with Rajasthan Royals 188/4 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 51, Yashasvi Jaiswal 51; Axar Patel 1-23, Kuldeep Yadav 1-33)