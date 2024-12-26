DSF’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY BRINGS DUBAI’S BIGGEST-EVER SALES SEASON WITH EXCLUSIVE OFFERS STARTING TODAY

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 December 2024: The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is igniting the city with its biggest-ever Sales Season, promising unparalleled shopping experiences, jaw-dropping discounts, and thrilling retail experiences. Starting today, 26 December, Dubai is transforming into a shopper’s paradise with irresistible bargains across more than 4,000 outlets and over 1,000 brands, offering exclusive discounts of up to 75 per cent. From global designer labels to local hidden gems, every corner of the city exudes excitement, making this a not-to-be-missed season for residents and visitors alike.



As one of the world’s top shopping destinations, Dubai takes its retail game to dazzling heights during DSF’s 30th anniversary, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). Throughout the DSF Sales Season, shoppers will be immersed in an atmosphere of endless possibilities, where every day brings new deals, exciting promotions, and unforgettable experiences. The best time of the year kicks off today as Majid Al Futtaim malls across Dubai ignite the excitement with the unbelievable DSF 12-Hour Sale, while DSF Daily Surprises bring exclusive citywide offers of up to 90 per cent discounts on top brands.



The action begins on 26 December with the DSF 12-Hour Sale, hosted at all Majid Al Futtaim malls across Dubai. Running from 10:00am to 10:00pm, this one-day retail experience will feature whopping discounts of up to 90 per cent on over 100 leading brands across Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, and My City Centre Al Barsha. Adding to the excitement, shoppers spending AED 300 or more can download the SHARE app to participate in the Spin the Wheel activation at select malls, unlocking instant prizes, SHARE points worth up to AED 1,000, VOX Cinema tickets, and exclusive giveaways.



The excitement continues with DSF Daily Surprises, a unique shopping highlight running from 27 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. Every day, a different brand will unveil an exclusive deal at a single location, offering discounts of up to 90 per cent on categories such as fashion, beauty, home, and electronics. Each surprise will remain a mystery until revealed just 24 hours in advance, creating an irresistible sense of anticipation and urgency. Shoppers can visit @dubaifestivals for the daily reveal.



Whether exploring the city’s iconic malls or vibrant retail districts, visitors will have the chance to uncover extraordinary savings and celebrate the joy of shopping like never before.



Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 by simply registering details on the DSF website.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.







